Warriors’ Fans Seek US$48 000 For World Cup Qualifiers In South Africa

Zimbabwe was forced to host its match against Lesotho in South Africa because all local stadiums were condemned by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Speaking to The Herald, Joseph Mutawu, ZNSSA secretary general, said they have already started mobilizing funds for the trip to South Africa, with blessings from ZIFA. Said Mutawu:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

We are appealing for funds to transport at least 200 national team supporters to South Africa for the senior men’s national team games against Lesotho and South Africa on the 7th and 11th of June, 2024. We have come up with a budget of US$48 000 to cover the costs of the two matches. We will need US$30 000 for transport and US$18 000 for food and accommodation.

ZIFA chief executive officer, Yvonne Mapika Manwa has commended the ZNSSA for coming up with the initiative. She said:

These matches are pivotal for our team’s aspirations, and the unwavering support of our fans is vital in creating an encouraging atmosphere for our players. Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association is committed to rallying behind our team, ensuring our presence is felt and our voices are heard. To make this a reality, they seek financial assistance to cover travel, accommodation, and logistical costs.

Zimbabwe is in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers alongside Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, Lesotho, and Benin.

The Warriors secured two points through two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria while under the guidance of the Brazilian-born Portuguese mentor, Baltemar Brito.

Jairos Tapera, the coach of Manica Diamonds, will lead the Warriors in the upcoming fixtures. He will be assisted by Saul Chaminuka, the coach of Green Fuel, and Takesure Chiragwi, the gaffer of Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Sunday Chidzambwa, who led Zimbabwe to its first-ever AFCON finals in Tunisia in 2004, serves as the team’s technical advisor.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment