Warriors Squad For World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho, South Africa Named

4 minutes ago Wed, 29 May 2024 11:13:11 GMT

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

All three goalkeepers in the squad play in the local premiership, while only four outfield players are locally based.

Zimbabwe will “host” Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7 before taking on Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

