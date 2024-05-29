Warriors Squad For World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho, South Africa Named
4 minutes agoWed, 29 May 2024 11:13:11 GMT
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera has named the squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.
All three goalkeepers in the squad play in the local premiership, while only four outfield players are locally based.
Zimbabwe will “host” Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7 before taking on Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.
Below is the squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
- Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn)
- Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC)
- Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)
DEFENDERS
- Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC)
- Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor)
- Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)
- Munashe Garananga (KV Mechelen)
- Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)
- Godknows Murwira (CAPS United)
- Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield)
- Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)
MIDFIELDERS
- Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)
- Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United)
- Jordan Zemura (Udinese)
- Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)
- Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy)
- Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)
- Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday)
- Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)
FORWARDS
- Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes)
- Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers)
- Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City)
- Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora)
More: Pindula News