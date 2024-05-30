14 Injured In Mushikashikas Head-on Collision

The accident occurred along the Gweru – Shurugwi road yesterday at about 6:10 pm. Christopher Shumba (42) of Mkoba, Gweru, was driving a black Honda Fit with eight passengers on board, going towards Gweru. Shepherd Sandu was driving a Silver Honda Fit along the same road, going in the opposite direction with four passengers. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news On approaching the 10 km peg, Sandu tried to overtake a truck which was in front of his vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with Shumba’s vehicle.

Insp. Mahoko appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution and avoid speeding on the roads.

He also urged travellers to avoid using mushikashika vehicles, saying the pirate taxis pose a danger to their lives.

Mushikashika is a term coined in Shona, referring to the negligent, unruly, and illegal behaviour exhibited by pirate (unregistered) taxi and kombi drivers in Zimbabwe.

Passengers often rely on Mushikashika due to convenience. The pirate taxis often operate in areas where formal public transportation may not be readily available. Passengers choose them for their flexibility and accessibility.

The ZRP has an ongoing operation targetting mushikashika which has resulted in the arrest of more than 677 rank marshals and 1 570 mushikashika drivers countrywide.

According to a report, Mushikashika persists because it is “authored, owned, and protected by the influential” members of society who appear untouchable by the law.

These influential individuals have vested interests in the operation of these illegal vehicles, allowing them to continue operating with impunity

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment