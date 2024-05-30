Flavoured Female Condoms Popular With Kadoma Sex Workers - NGO

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 May 2024 16:37:27 GMT

A local non-governmental organisation (NGO) which offers free HIV services to sex workers says there has been a notable uptake of female condoms since the introduction of flavoured varieties, reported ZimLive.

The Centre for Sexual Health and HIV/AIDS Research (CeSHHAR) has been distributing female condoms for some time, but they have observed a rise in uptake since the introduction of flavoured condoms.

Speaking to journalists recently, Audrey Chikeya, CeSHHAR’s HIV outreach officer for Kadoma, said:

Feedback