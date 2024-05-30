"Macauley Bonne Asked To Be Excused For Lesotho, South Africa Matches"
England-based Warriors striker, Macauley Bonne, was not called up for the upcoming 2026 FIFA Club World Cup qualifiers because he wants to sort out his club future.
Bonne was part of the Warriors squad that took part in the Four-Nation friendly tournament held in Malawi in March and his exclusion from the squad named for the matches against Lesotho and South Africa next month raised some eyebrows.
According to H-Metro, the 26-year-old asked to be excused from the Warriors’ next two matches as he was still working on his future with his English League Two side Gillingham.
Bonne is returning to his parent club, Gillingham, following the expiry of his six-month loan deal with League One side Cambridge.
H-Metro reported a source within Bonne’s camp as saying that an arrangement was made between ZIFA and the player’s handlers. Said the source:
Remember Bonne’s loan deal with Cambridge has expired and the player has to return to Gillingham.
So, there will be some talks there whose dates are coinciding with the Warriors matches in South Africa.
There are issues to do with Bonne’s future that need to be ironed out, so he can’t miss the opportunity.
Bonne made 16 appearances and scored one goal for Cambridge in the 2023/24 season.
He has also played for several English lower-league clubs, including Queens Park Rangers, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City and Colchester United.
More: Pindula News