"Macauley Bonne Asked To Be Excused For Lesotho, South Africa Matches"

8 minutes ago Thu, 30 May 2024 11:03:00 GMT

England-based Warriors striker, Macauley Bonne, was not called up for the upcoming 2026 FIFA Club World Cup qualifiers because he wants to sort out his club future.

Bonne was part of the Warriors squad that took part in the Four-Nation friendly tournament held in Malawi in March and his exclusion from the squad named for the matches against Lesotho and South Africa next month raised some eyebrows.

According to H-Metro, the 26-year-old asked to be excused from the Warriors’ next two matches as he was still working on his future with his English League Two side Gillingham.

