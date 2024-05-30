Roman Catholic Church Rebuilds Dam In Zimbabwe In Response To Climate Change

7 minutes ago Thu, 30 May 2024 05:23:37 GMT

The Diocese of Gweru, a Catholic diocese in Zimbabwe, has rebuilt its own dam as part of faith-based responses to water challenges brought by climate change.

As reported by EarthBeat, the Holy Cross Dam, reconstructed at the beginning of this year, is expected to create a greenbelt for local farming communities and drive other downstream economic activities.

The construction of the Gweru Diocese dam comes at a time when the government of Zimbabwe has pledged more investment in dam rehabilitation and dam construction to boost food production after successive poor harvests due to below-normal rainfall.

