Three Police Officers Jailed For Armed Robbery

He drove the Land Cruiser to Puma Service Station whilst his brother followed him and they intended to refuel both vehicles. Said the NPA:

Whilst parked at the service station, a silver Toyota Corolla without registration plates approached and parked parallel to the complainant’s motor vehicle.

Two of the accused persons disembarked from the motor vehicle and started walking towards the complainant. One of the accused persons had a pistol underneath his shirt.

Upon noticing the pistol the complainant drove off but he was blocked at one of the garage’s exit points by the accused’s Toyota Corolla.

The two accused persons walked towards the Toyota Corolla where they pulled out a rifle. Upon seeing the rifle the complainant drove to the back of the garage hoping to find another exit but he found the road closed.

The accused persons followed the complainant to the back of the garage.

When the complainant’s brother noticed that the complainant was being followed by armed men he also drove to the back of the garage.

The complainant quickly jumped into his brother’s car, leaving the Prado behind and they sped off from the scene. The accused persons drove off in the Prado.