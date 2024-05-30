Three Police Officers Jailed For Armed Robbery
Three police officers, Admore Nyamaropa (32), Andrew Magwenzi (35) and Prince Mugove Kuchekenya (39), who are stationed in Beitbridge were convicted and sentenced by a Harare Magistrate on robbery charges.
The brief facts of the case, as outlined by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), are that on 17 April 2023, Timothy Murasiranwa who is employed by the National Employment Council for the Tourism Industry of Zimbabwe was at Beitbridge Border Post where he collected a silver Land Cruiser Prado on behalf of his employer.
Murasiranwa intended to drive the motor vehicle to Harare and he was in the company of his brother who was driving a Toyota Rav 4.
He drove the Land Cruiser to Puma Service Station whilst his brother followed him and they intended to refuel both vehicles. Said the NPA:
Whilst parked at the service station, a silver Toyota Corolla without registration plates approached and parked parallel to the complainant’s motor vehicle.
Two of the accused persons disembarked from the motor vehicle and started walking towards the complainant. One of the accused persons had a pistol underneath his shirt.
Upon noticing the pistol the complainant drove off but he was blocked at one of the garage’s exit points by the accused’s Toyota Corolla.
The two accused persons walked towards the Toyota Corolla where they pulled out a rifle. Upon seeing the rifle the complainant drove to the back of the garage hoping to find another exit but he found the road closed.
The accused persons followed the complainant to the back of the garage.
When the complainant’s brother noticed that the complainant was being followed by armed men he also drove to the back of the garage.
The complainant quickly jumped into his brother’s car, leaving the Prado behind and they sped off from the scene. The accused persons drove off in the Prado.
Murasiranwa reported the matter to the police and investigations led to the recovery of the stolen motor vehicle on 01 May 2023 from a mechanic leading to Nyamaropa’s arrest. He then implicated Magwenzi and Kuchekenya.
Nyamaropa was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment of which 4 years were suspended. Magwenzi and Kuchekenya were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each of which 2 years were suspended.
