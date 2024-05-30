ZANU PF Set To Commence Cell Restructuring

2. The restructuring programme begins with the convening of PCC meetings during the weekend of 1 and 2 June 2024. The Commissariat Department shall deploy Politburo Members to address these PCC meetings on how the restructuring programme should be conducted.

3. After the PCC meetings, Provinces should call for Inter-District meetings at all DCC centres on 8 and 9 June 2024. Each Province should deploy its members of the PCC to go and address these inter-district meetings to cascade the same message about the framework for the conduct of the restructuring programme at the Cell and Village levels.

4. The Inter-district meetings should be followed by nationwide inter-branch meetings to be held on 15 and 16 June 2024. The actual restructuring should then effectively begin on 17 June 2024 and end on 17 July 2024. The Inter-Branch meetings are very important in this programme since it is the Branch Executive Committees that are finally going to physically carry out the actual restructuring of the Cells and Villages under their jurisdiction with supervision from District DCC and Provincial leadership.

5. Members of the newly established Cells and Villages should meet during the weekend of 6 and 7 July 2024 to conduct a self-verification exercise to authenticate the membership of their respective Cells and Villages.

6. PHASE 2 of the restructuring programme will involve officials deployed from Party Headquarters and the Provinces to carry out a final verification exercise of the Party’s membership in the Cells and Villages. This phase would mark the completion of the restructuring exercise of the Party’s grassroots organs.

7. This restructuring exercise should integrate into the Cell and Village structures new members recruited through the KHE Returnees Programme. Provinces are advised to work together with the KHE Returnees Provincial and Admin District Coordinators whose lists shall be provided from Party HQ Commissariat Department.

8. The above programme will be followed immediately by the computerisation of the membership recorded in the new Cell and Village registers.

9. The interpretation of this Orcular rests with the author, if in doubt please consult.

