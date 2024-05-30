Zenzo Moyo Questions Warriors Squad Selection

Speaking to Chronicle, Moyo, who once had successful playing stints in Cyprus and Botswana, said the fact that Tapera, who is also the Manica Diamonds coach, picked only one player from his club shows that he doesn’t have confidence in the local premiership. Said Moyo:

If you are a local coach, at times you should get a couple of players from your club to the national team. The fact that the coach (Jairos Tapera) only has one from his club (Manica Diamonds) shows that he has no confidence in the local league. I’m certain that Chitsumba will not play. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Moyo, however, said Zimbabwe was likely to beat both Lesotho and South Africa because the country has quality players.

Zimbabwe will “host” Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on June 7 before taking on Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Thulani Sibanda, said more young locally based players should be called up for national duty because players born in Europe lack patriotism. Said Sibanda:

I personally advocate that in the national team, we should have an age group. I seriously have a problem with not having that. Yes, Godknows Murwira is a locally based player but with his age, what is he doing there? We need national team players to develop and go and play in other leagues. A lot of young local-based players were needed there. A bulk of those Europe-based players lack patriotism and commitment. They don’t usually play for the Warriors badge as they seem to treat the country as if it is a charity case. Having more players like Daniel Msendami and Andrew Mbeba would have shown their will to improve the national team because those boys are assets. Local is lekker, the great Peter Ndlovu was groomed by Ali “Baba” Dube and he was coachable by any coach in Europe. Those boys who were groomed in Europe will always come here to grade our local coaches. We seriously need to deal with that situation.

Below is the Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Bernard Donovan (Chicken Inn), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos FC), Godfrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds)

Defenders

Gerald Takwara (Ohod FC), Teenage Hadebe (Konyaspor) Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (KV Mechelen), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Devine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United), Jordan Zemura (Udinese), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora) Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tivonge Rushesha (Reading), Joey Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City)

Forwards

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora).

