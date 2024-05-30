ZESA Partners With UZ To Combat Infrastructure Vandalism

We have been trying to use traditional methods (that is) using security guards and other security measures. But the reason why we are here today is to up the game so that we introduce, we bring in academia to link up with us, find solutions – technical, legal, and legislative, and various other means- in a cross-cutting kind of solution to curb this vandalism. ZETDC is acutely aware of the detrimental impact that vandalism of electricity infrastructure has on our communities, our economy, and our collective well-being. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news Each act of sabotage not only disrupts the power supply but also poses significant safety risks and imposes substantial financial burdens on both the utility and the consumers.

He said innovation is the most potent weapon to combat vandalism of electricity infrastructure as traditional methods alone have proved inadequate in curbing the scourge. Said Gurupira:

In confronting this challenge, innovation emerges as our most potent weapon. Innovation not only empowers us to devise new technologies and methodologies to safeguard our infrastructure but also enables us to cultivate a culture of vigilance and resilience within our communities. Innovation lies at the heart of ZETDC’s strategy to combat vandalism. We recognise that traditional methods alone are insufficient to address the evolving tactics of perpetrators. Therefore, ZETDC is committed to embracing cutting-edge technologies and novel approaches to enhance the security of our assets and infrastructure.

Copper cables are often stolen from ZESA infrastructure because they can be sold for scrap. The high demand for copper in the black market incentivises thieves to target electrical cables and other valuable components.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment