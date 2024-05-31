Chipinge Man (62) In Court For Raping And Killing Three Women

Chauke allegedly took his machete and struck the now deceased’s dog all over the body before taking her lunch box and walking away. He was found in possession of a spoon belonging to the deceased.

In the second incident, on 24 April 2024, Honeni Manaka Masimandoyo was walking in Derera Village under Chief Ngorima in Chimanimani when she met Chauke.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Chauke proposed love to her but she turned him down stating that she was married. This did not go down well with Chauke, who allegedly grabbed Masimandoyo’s arm and pulled her to the ground.

Chauke allegedly dragged Masimandoyo to a nearby bush where he strangled her until she was weak and raped her.

After raping her, he took his knife, cut out her private parts, and took her pantie and wrapping cloth before fleeing the scene. He was found in possession of the deceased’s pantie.

In the third incident, on 26 May 2024, Siliya Maponese was on her way to Scort Village Mabheka Chipinge when she met Chauke along the way near Budzi River, Bangazani area in Chipinge on a footpath.

Chauke allegedly approached and proposed love to Maponese and he was rejected. He allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the nearby bush where he raped and killed her.

The accused person took her cellphone and walked away. He was found in possession of the said cellphone.

Chauke was remanded to the 12th of June 2024 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment