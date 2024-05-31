Donald Trump Becomes First Former U.S. President To Be Convicted Of A Crime

His conviction comes months before an election that could see him yet return to the White House.

Trump, however, is not barred from running for the presidency

Addressing reporters after the verdict was confirmed, Trump declared his innocence, vowing that the “real verdict” would come from voters. He branded the trial “rigged” and a “disgrace.”

President Joe Biden’s campaign issued a statement saying the trial showed “no one is above the law.”

The statement added that “the threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater.”

As reported by NDTV, Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is due to receive the party’s formal nomination.

The 12-member jury had deliberated for more than 11 hours over two days before the foreman read out the unanimous decision within a matter of minutes.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to reimburse his lawyer, Michael Cohen, for a $130,000 payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election, when her claim to have had sex with him could have derailed his campaign against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The trial featured lengthy testimony from the adult performer, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

She described to the court in graphic detail what she says was a 2006 sexual encounter with the married Trump.

Prosecutors successfully laid out a charge alleging that the hush money and the illegal covering up of the payment was part of a broader crime to prevent voters from knowing about Trump’s behaviour.

Cohen, who was the key witness, and had turned against his old boss, called the verdict “an important day for accountability and the rule of law.”

Trump has denied any sexual encounter with Stormy Daniels but did not testify in his own defence and lawyers argued that any payments made to the performer were entirely legal.

Trump, who is known for mounting lengthy appeals of court rulings against him, is also likely to appeal the conviction, which could significantly delay his sentencing.

Should Trump win the presidency he will not be able to pardon himself, given that the case was brought not by the federal government but by the state of New York, where only the governor could pardon him.

More: Pindula News

