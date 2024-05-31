Gokwe Man (63) Killed For Demanding Lobola

22 minutes ago Fri, 31 May 2024 14:23:57 GMT

A 63-year-old man from Kana, Gokwe South District in Midlands Province, was found murdered hours after he had demanded lobola from his son-in-law.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Odent Matikiti was found dead with a swelling on the left ear near Kana Primary School.

He was last seen arguing with his son-in-law, Stanley Nkomo while the two were drinking beer.

