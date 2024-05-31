Gokwe Man (63) Killed For Demanding Lobola
A 63-year-old man from Kana, Gokwe South District in Midlands Province, was found murdered hours after he had demanded lobola from his son-in-law.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said Odent Matikiti was found dead with a swelling on the left ear near Kana Primary School.
He was last seen arguing with his son-in-law, Stanley Nkomo while the two were drinking beer.
It is alleged that the two quarrelled after Matikiti had demanded lobola from his son-in-law. Police said:
The victim was last seen having an argument with his son-in-law, Stanley Nkomo during a beer-drinking spree. The victim had demanded lobola from the suspect.
This disturbing incident comes barely two days after a 19-year-old man from Nyawiswa village appeared before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court, charged with stock theft. He had stolen a cow and used it to pay lobola for his bride.
Locky Chigwengwe stole a black cow and used it to pay lobola to his father-in-law Ian Wamiridza. He was arrested for stock theft, convicted and sentenced to 9 years imprisonment.
More: Pindula News