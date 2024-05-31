High Court Frees Neville Mutsvangwa On US$1 000 Bail

9 minutes ago Fri, 31 May 2024 11:07:41 GMT

Neville Sunungurai Mutsvangwa (44), and his co-accused, Ellas Majachani (45) and Simbarashe Tichingana (38) were granted bail by High Court judge Justice Rogers Manyangadze on Friday morning.

Mutsvangwa and his co-accused are facing one count of contravening section 5(1)(a)(ii) of the Exchange Control Act [Chapter 22:05] as read with section 4(1)(a)(1) of the Exchange Control Regulations SI 109 of 1996 “Dealing in foreign currency”, one count of contravening the Bank Use Promotion and Suppression of Money Laundering Act and another count of contravening the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act following their arrest on 08 May 2024.

Mutsvangwa faces a separate charge of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act in that he was allegedly found in possession of an unlicensed Starlink router.

