Kirsty Blames Mthuli For Stalling National Sports Stadium Renovations

…there were tenders that went up last year. These tenders were signed and agreed to. The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion agreed to release money and yet today we still do not have money.

…I have had numerous conversations, meetings, and letters with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion where the releases have been promised and have yet to date not been released. Hence the contractors that were on site, in January, February and sometime in March, have now stopped all works until they are paid.

Hon. Speaker, that is the update that I can give until the Ministry receives adequate funding release from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

The Ministry’s responsibilities of tendering, upholding tenders and coming in from a technical expertise, that is open – we now await the releases to ensure that the contractors can fulfil their duties.