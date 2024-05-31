"Money Changer" Acquitted After 30 Days In Remand Prison
A suspected money changer was acquitted by the Masvingo Magistrates Court on Wednesday after spending 30 days in remand prison.
The Mirror reported that Michael Zumba was arrested on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency and subsequently spent 30 days in pre-trial detention.
Zumba’s three-year-old daughter died last week while he was in detention.
Masvingo magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda ruled that the police officers who gave evidence were not credible witnesses as they gave conflicting information in court.
Zumba was represented by Knowledge Mabvure of Chihambakwe Law Chambers.
Zumba was arrested at Yeukai Business Centre in Mucheke and police officers found US$20 and ZAR20 in his possession.
Magistrate Sibanda pointed out that one of the police officers said that they heard Magugu shouting for foreign currency customers from a distance while the other said they saw him selling airtime.
Zumba was released from custody last week by the court to attend the funeral of his child.
Progress Magara prosecuted.
