"Money Changer" Acquitted After 30 Days In Remand Prison

8 minutes ago Fri, 31 May 2024 06:01:44 GMT

A suspected money changer was acquitted by the Masvingo Magistrates Court on Wednesday after spending 30 days in remand prison.

The Mirror reported that Michael Zumba was arrested on suspicion of dealing in foreign currency and subsequently spent 30 days in pre-trial detention.

Zumba’s three-year-old daughter died last week while he was in detention.

