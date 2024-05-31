Police Officers Abandon Base Amidst Alleged Goblin Terror

They described being harassed – bodies being violated, doors opening on their own, and things climbing on the roof – making it impossible to sleep.

Cllr Ngulani said a meeting was held last week with village heads and police officials from Plumtree. He said:

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The police from Plumtree withdrew the officers from Gwambe, stating they wouldn’t endanger them further. Police came yesterday and said we should look for another alternative accommodation but there is no accommodation at Gwambe school and they will be using the clinic as an office, we haven’t got accommodation but we asked them to come back and we see if the attacks will continue.

The local chief was reportedly made aware of the situation and cautioned villagers against such behaviour.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Matabeleland South Province, Inspector Loveness Mangena said she was not aware of the matter.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment