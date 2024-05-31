"Prophet" Talent Madungwe Faces Eviction From Rented Home

26 minutes ago Fri, 31 May 2024 10:50:35 GMT

Self-proclaimed prophet, Talent Madungwe, who rose to fame a few years ago after claiming he met God in heaven and had a “braai” with the Almighty, is said to be in financial distress and can now barely afford to pay his rent.

According to H-Metro, the Exile Desire of All Nations founder may be evicted after he failed to pay rentals for almost four months at the house he is renting in Hatfield, Harare.

Madungwe’s 70-year-old landlady, Gogo Mangena, told H-Metro that he was even opting to leave without paying his rental arrears. She said:

