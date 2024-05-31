"Prophet" Talent Madungwe Faces Eviction From Rented Home
Self-proclaimed prophet, Talent Madungwe, who rose to fame a few years ago after claiming he met God in heaven and had a “braai” with the Almighty, is said to be in financial distress and can now barely afford to pay his rent.
According to H-Metro, the Exile Desire of All Nations founder may be evicted after he failed to pay rentals for almost four months at the house he is renting in Hatfield, Harare.
Madungwe’s 70-year-old landlady, Gogo Mangena, told H-Metro that he was even opting to leave without paying his rental arrears. She said:
I was being silenced from demanding my rentals for some time.
Prophet Madungwe kwakutondidheerera vachingoti ndichabhadhara, ndichabhadhara.
I gave him a notice and he wants to leave without paying my money.
This is unfair considering that I respect him as a celebrity.
He wakes up daily and conducts three prayers without going to work.
Handidye minamato yake ini, ndinoda mari yangu. (I don’t eat his prayers, I want my money).
Madungwe confirmed to H-Metro that he had fallen on hard times and was passing through trials. He said:
Things have not been well for me since September last year.
Ukaona wakushaya mari yekubhadhara rent ziva kuti nevana varikutofa nenzara.
I am being attacked by the Devil because of preaching the word and many enemies are after my downfall, but I will not give up.
I have not been meeting God for talks for some time, besides that, God does not give us money but power to heal and raise the dead.
The self-styled prophet has a minor child and his wife is expecting another child.
Madungwe’s critics consider his claim of seeing God face to face as blasphemous, and they believe he is now facing divine wrath.
More: Pindula News