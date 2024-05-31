Tshabangu Appoints Himself Leader Of The Opposition In Parliament

7 minutes ago Fri, 31 May 2024 05:12:36 GMT

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) disputed Interim Secretary-General Sengezo Tshabangu has changed the party’s leadership in Parliament and also appointed himself Leader of The Opposition.

This comes after Parliament rescinded the appointments that were made by Jameson Timba in February this year.

Timba is the Chief Administrator of a CCC faction that is reportedly loyal to former party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Feedback