CCC Senator Murisi Zwizwai Has Died

Have learnt with deep sadness on the passing of Hon Murisi Zwizwai in the early hours of this morning. We worked together from the early days of the struggle for change and freedom in Zimbabwe. He was affable, jocular, generous and jovial. My prayers are with the family and friends. RIP Murambwi.

Zwizwai was among five CCC candidates appointed to the Senate in April by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.

During the Government of National Unity (2009-13) Zwizwai was the Media, Information and Publicity Deputy Minister.

More: Pindula News

