Ngodzo Queries Chikuhwa, Rauzhi Exclusion From Warriors Squad

The four forwards in the squad are Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Tawanda Chirewa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City) and Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora).

It is the exclusion of Premier Soccer League (PSL) top goal scorers, Lynoth Chikuhwa and Never Rauzhi, that has irked Ngodzo.

Chikuhwa, who plays for Highlanders, is the top goal scorer with 7 goals, while Rauzhi of Bulawayo Chiefs and FC Platinum’s Juan Mutudza have 6 goals each.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ngodzo said if players are doing well, they deserve to be called up to the Warriors squad. He said:

If a player is doing well like Chikuhwa then they deserve a call-up even if they don’t play. It does a lot to the player’s confidence and can even improve performance when they know they can be called to the Warriors if they play well. My major concern when it comes to the national team is the lack of continuity, especially with the coaches. If we want to be a formidable outfit, we must have a permanent coach with a contract of at least five years, give them targets and if they fail in that period, then they are shown the exit door. The continuous changes will not help us. Looking at the upcoming games, we have to bank on the experience of guys like Marshall Munetsi.

However, another coach Kudzayi Mhandire suggested that Chikuhwa and Rauzhi may not be ready to play for the Warriors. He said:

The coaches did the right thing by leaving them out because that would have thrown them into the deep end. Players need to progress. These guys need to get international football experience at tournaments such as COSAFA and CHAN. If you throw them into the deep end right now, in the event they crumble it will be difficult to get them up again. So it’s all a process and a game of patience. They should just continue doing well and progress through other tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the gate charges for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Lesotho.

According to a post on ZIFA’s social media pages, the Rest of the Ground ticket costs R50 for adults and R30 for kids under the age of 12 years.

ZIFA also said tickets will be available online via a link shared on the same post. More: Pindula News

