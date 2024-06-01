Private Motorcade Escorts, Use Of Blue Lights Not Allowed - ZRP

ZIMBABWE REPUBLIC POLICE CLARITY ON MOTORCADE ESCORTS, USE OF BLUE LIGHTS ON VEHICLES AND GENERAL CONDUCT BY PUBLIC SERVICE VEHICLE CREWS ON THE ROADS

The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to clarify the clear position on the use and provision of motorised escorts in the country.

In terms of the country’s laws, only the State Presidium will be provided with motorised escorts or a state motorcade.

In this regard, the public should take note that there is no law or provision which allows the Zimbabwe Republic Police to offer or provide motorised escorts for various requests such as weddings, church gatherings, birthday parties or other private functions.

In the same vein, the public is accordingly informed that the law does not allow the use of any private or personal motorcade of any form on the country’s roads whether with beacon lights or sounding any form of siren.

The law will take its course without fear or favour for those found on the wrong side of the law.

Motorists are also implored to observe the movements of the state motorcade whenever escort vehicles are coming as Police control traffic on the roads.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reminds motorists that according to Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations the use of blue lights or beacons is the preserve of the Zimbabwe Republic Police only.

In this regard, any motorist found with a vehicle fitted with blue lights or beacons will be dealt with in line with the country’s laws.

In the same vein, no private or company vehicle should be fitted with or painted in police colours. The public is urged to assist in the maintenance of law and order by strictly observing this requirement.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police warns the public against driving vehicles with no registration plates.

In terms of Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act Chapter 13:13 no vehicle, whether private or company-owned- owned should be driven on the country’s roads with no number plates.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police will thus impound any vehicle moving on the roads with no plates. Government vehicles are not excluded from the number plates requirement.

The Commissioner-General of Police has directed Officer Commanding Police, Provinces and Districts to ensure that arrests are effected on kombi operators, their crews and touts who are openly moving with vehicles whilst the touts are precariously hanging on the back (kurembera). The law will take its course without fear or favour.

Above all, motorists are implored to comply with Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015 Road Traffic (Construction, Equipment and Use) Regulations and fit proper and stipulated headlights on vehicles.

In this regard, any vehicle driven on the roads while fitted with ballad lights or bar lights in clear contravention of the country’s laws and road safety requirements will be impounded and the owner or driver

prosecuted after arrest.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges motorists to observe road rules and regulations to safeguard lives on the roads and the general maintenance of law and order in the country.