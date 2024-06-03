100 000 Title Deeds To Be Issued In Epworth, Chitungwiza And Southlea Park - Government

Also, at least 55,000 deeds are expected to be issued in Chitungwiza for long-standing municipal tenants, and 9,000 deeds will be issued in Southlea Park after the provision of services and the obtainment of a certificate of compliance.

Additionally, the Government will issue 21,000 deeds for the Government-enabled housing programme nationwide under the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities.

So far, 1,000 deeds have been issued and 18,000 offer letters are ready for issuance.

Nyemba said a task force chaired by the Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs was established to oversee the programme.

She added that the Government was developing a digital land administration system, which would enable the issuance of securitised title deeds. Said Nyemba:

Currently, securitised papers sufficient for 200,000 digital title deeds have been procured and are in stock. The securitised paper has high-security features and cannot be tampered with or replicated. The system that processes the title deeds is built on blockchain technology, providing an additional layer of security. We foresee a sharp decline in deeds-related disputes, including fraudulently acquired title deeds. This is so because the securitised paper, together with the automated system, prevents replication or counterfeiting of deeds… Phase two of the project will involve title deed validation of all existing titles to verify their authenticity and reprint them on securitised paper.

Nyemba said the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme is to benefit all informal settlements that are targeted to be regularised, all long-standing municipality tenants, beneficiaries of Government-enabled housing under the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities, and rural business growth points.

To acquire the title deed, the homeowner is required to produce:

an original copy of their offer letter,

a copy of the agreement of sale,

a cessation document where applicable,

relevant documents in case of deceased estates

proof of payments of the purchase price and related costs

