Man Films Himself Raping Lover, Then Shares Video In Victim's WhatsApp Groups

In the room, the suspect and the woman wrestled as he tried to rape her. He then assaulted his lover by head-butting her twice, once on the forehead and once on the left eye.

The woman sustained a swollen forehead and a swollen left eye and the suspect went on to rape her once without protection.

The suspect allegedly used his victim’s Huawei Y9 cellphone to record a video, while he was raping her and refused to return the cellphone after the sexual attack.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the suspect was on the run. He said:

Police are investigating a rape case involving a partner. On May 23, the accused person used the complainant’s cell phone to send the sex video, which he had recorded, to the complainant’s Whatsapp groups and friends, through Whatsapp. The complainant was informed by her schoolmates about the circulation of her sex video. Complainant was referred to Edith Clinic for medical examination and the accused person is yet to be arrested.

More: Pindula News

