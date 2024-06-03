Warriors Coach, Jairos Tapera, Explains Selection Criteria

However, Tapera and his assistants, Saul Chaminuka and Takesure Chiragwi, did not select Chikuhwa but opted for Simba Bhora’s Tymon Machope.

Speaking to NewsDay, Tapera said they selected Machope instead of Chikuhwa because of other aspects of the game, other than goals. He said:

When Bonne asked to be excused we had to find a replacement. Many would have thought that we would go for the top goal scorer in the local league, but that’s not how we choose players. We select based on how the central striker links up with the rest of the team, ball retention and help to go into the pockets. When we select these teams, it is not Tapera’s job alone, but the collective effort of the technical team and those we consult. What we need first is to formulate how we want the team to play and choose the profile of the players we need in all the departments. Sometimes selection can be based on the team(s) we are going to play.

Chikuhwa has also been left out of the squad that will participate in the COSAFA Cup in Durban after the World Cup qualifiers.

Zimbabwe played two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria in Group C matches played in November 2023.

The Warriors still have a chance to qualify for the finals to be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

More: Pindula News

