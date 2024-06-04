Two Men Arrested After Driving To State House Demanding To See Mnangagwa

The other suspect, Michael Kunyeya (29), appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing allegations of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Allegations are that on May 22, 2024, Kunyeya who was driving an unregistered Toyota Fortuner, drove into State House and requested to see the President so that he could tell him his personal problems.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Police officers who were manning the gate requested to search Kunyeya’s vehicle. They searched his car and found one sachet of cocaine and nine empty sachets with cocaine residue. He was arrested immediately.

Kunyeya, seen in different photos with Mnangagwa and the Mugabe brothers, was denied bail and is expected to return to court on 12 June.

Magureyi was also arrested and arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

It is alleged that on May 7, Magureyi went to State House in Harare driving a Toyota Hilux Raider.

The court heard that on arrival, Magureyi parked his car at the visitor’s entrance, disembarked and started dancing in front of a police officer who was manning the entrance to the State House.

He allegedly told the policeman he wanted to see Mnangagwa while claiming he was the president’s father before forcing his way into the yard.

Police officers searched Magureyi’s vehicle and recovered an unknown pistol magazine, 4 rounds of ammunition, one hand-held Boafeng communication radio, a burnt bulb extract, a bunch of keys, a sjambok and a toy firearm.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment