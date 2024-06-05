Chipinge Serial Killer And Rapist (62) Faces Stock Theft Charges

On 27th May 2024, the suspect was arrested for a case of stock theft and was brought to ZRP Chipinge. The suspect was searched by detectives leading to the recovery of various ladies’ clothes, a cellphone and a machete which were hidden in a sack and bag.

The recovered items matched the description of the goods stolen at a bushy area along Usanga-Bangazani Road, Chipinge on 26th May 2024 where Cylia Maponese (45) was killed.

The suspect was interviewed and admitted to having raped the victim before killing her and stealing a cellphone, various ladies’ clothes and US$10.00 cash.

The suspect is linked to a case of murder in which a woman (54) was raped and killed on 21st October 2023 at Chikwanda Village, Usanga location, Chipinge, and another murder case in which a woman (32) was raped and killed on 24th April 2024 at Matakanyi Village, Chimanimani.

The suspect is also clearing seven cases of rape which occurred between 03rd April 2022 and 05th April 2024 in Chipinge.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all criminal acts on the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) indicated that Chauke was charged with three counts of murder as defined in Section 47[1] of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

The NPA said that in the first incident, allegations are that on 21 October 2023, Ruth Sithole was working in her field at Chikwanda Village Chief Mutema area in Chipinge when she was approached by Chauke who asked her if he could do manual work in her fields. She reportedly turned his request down.

Chauke allegedly grabbed Sithole by the neck and dragged her for about 40 metres. He allegedly forced her down and raped her once before strangling her to death.

Chauke allegedly took his machete and struck the now deceased’s dog all over the body before taking her lunch box and walking away. He was found in possession of a spoon belonging to the deceased.

In the second incident, on 24 April 2024, Honeni Manaka Masimandoyo was walking in Derera Village under Chief Ngorima in Chimanimani when she met Chauke.

Chauke proposed love to her but she turned him down stating that she was married. This did not go down well with Chauke, who allegedly grabbed Masimandoyo’s arm and pulled her to the ground.

Chauke allegedly dragged Masimandoyo to a nearby bush where he strangled her until she was weak and raped her.

After raping her, he took his knife, cut out her private parts, and took her pantie and wrapping cloth before fleeing the scene. He was found in possession of the deceased’s pantie.

In the third incident, on 26 May 2024, Siliya Maponese was on her way to Scort Village Mabheka Chipinge when she met Chauke along the way near Budzi River, Bangazani area in Chipinge on a footpath.

Chauke allegedly approached and proposed love to Maponese and he was rejected. He allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into the nearby bush where he raped and killed her.

The accused person took her cellphone and walked away. He was found in possession of the said cellphone.

Chauke was remanded to the 12th of June 2024 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

