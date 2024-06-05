Harare Man Fined US$400 For Defrauding Ecosure

From March to April 2024, Rusere allegedly misrepresented that his fictitious daughter Mufaro Rusere had passed on in March 2024 at Mukutukutu Village, Chief Nyashanhu, Buhera. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):

To substantiate his claims, the accused person fraudulently fabricated a death certificate for Mufaro Rusere and went to complete all the forms which were supposed to be completed and signed by the Village head. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news He convinced his witnesses and obtained copies of their national identity cards. Armed with the fake death certificate and the national identity cards, he proceeded to the Masvingo Econet shop and submitted the documents so that the complainant could process the fraudulent claim. He completed EcoSure funeral cover claim forms and attached the fake death certificate and national identity cards of the witnesses and falsified the signatures of the witnesses. The complainant instituted a preliminary investigation to verify the authenticity of the claim and established that the accused person does not have any daughter named Mufaro. A report was made which led to the arrest of the accused person.

Rusere was ordered to pay US$400 or face 6 months imprisonment. In addition, he was sentenced to a wholly suspended 3 months sentence.

His conviction comes just a week after a couple from Chief Nhema’s area in Zaka District, Masvingo Province, was arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court for faking their daughter’s death to claim money from Ecosure.

According to the NPA, wife and husband, Rungamirai Machinjike (27) and Talent Rutindingwe (33, were found guilty by the courts and were sentenced to 6 months imprisonment of which 3 months were suspended. The remainder was suspended on condition of 105 hours of community service.

