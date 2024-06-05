Moana's Father Still Haunted By Tragic Accident Four Years Later

Amuli also said the Kadungure family has not paid a condolence message to him even though his daughter died in their son’s company. He said:

I am so saddened by Genius' father Anderson's arrogance not to come and pay his condolence message to me given my daughter Moana was killed while in the company of his son.



She was at his Dreams Night club, so they are responsible for my daughter's death. In our African culture, if my child commits a crime somewhere, I go and console the victims. So, because the Kadungures are rich, my child is nothing to them, it's like I stay as far as Epworth or Bindura but we both stay here in Domboshava.

Amuli said Moana wouldn’t have been killed in the accident that claimed the lives of her fellow socialites had she listened to his advice. He said:

Moana did not listen to me. She came here to Domboshava to pick up her daughter. I told my wife to inform me as soon as she arrived and when I came in, she was seated there. I arrived and strongly tapped her on her back many times. I was telling her that I was not happy about her public nudity and controversies, but she kept quiet. I knelt in tears while holding both her feet, rebuking her for moving around these (socialite) circles. I wept for a long time, I ordered her to listen to me, as her father, but she didn’t listen to me and later I was told about her death in the company of Genius. I said to myself, so my daughter took my warning lightly.

He also revealed that Moana was his only daughter who was important in the Amuli lineage. Said Amuli:

She was my only daughter. My brother had one daughter and we had one girl sibling in all our generations, she did not know how important she was in our clan’s lineage. I humbly begged her and showed her that according to the rituals that had been done on her, when we took her back home in Malawi, what she was now doing in public was taboo, had saddened her ancestors and I had been sent to rebuke her for doing so. I did not get anything from Moana, my own daughter’s property, even a cup or pot, everything disappeared. If Genius was alive, maybe he would have reminded his father to come and console me. Genius’s father has wronged me.

Moana had just celebrated her birthday at Ginimbi’s club when his Rolls Royce collided head-on with the Honda Fit and then veered off the road and smashed into a tree before catching fire.

