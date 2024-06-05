Vendors Sjambok Harare Municipal Police Officers, Injure Three
Two vendors were arraigned before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera on Monday, charged with public violence after they allegedly assaulted Harare municipal police officers in Harare’s Central Business District.
The two, Derreck Nyeke (33) and Kelvin Chikono (40), were remanded in custody pending a full bail application this week.
Three Harare municipal police officers were last week hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after they were attacked with wooden sticks and sjamboks by the vendors.
Allegations are that on May 31 2024, at around 12.50 PM, the accused persons together with others, who are still at large, were selling different products along Cameroon Street close to Flyover heading towards Mbare.
They saw a group of Harare municipal police and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were arresting illegal vendors and confiscating their wares.
They allegedly took their stuff and dispersed.
After about five minutes, the accused and other vendors re-organised themselves into three groups and became violent.
They viciously attacked the municipal officers using wooden sticks and sjamboks and left three of them seriously injured.
A police Hino lorry, registration number AAE 8352, had its quarter glass damaged.
Police managed to arrest the two of the assailants and others fled from the crime scene.
