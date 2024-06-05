Vendors Sjambok Harare Municipal Police Officers, Injure Three

Allegations are that on May 31 2024, at around 12.50 PM, the accused persons together with others, who are still at large, were selling different products along Cameroon Street close to Flyover heading towards Mbare.

They saw a group of Harare municipal police and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were arresting illegal vendors and confiscating their wares.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

They allegedly took their stuff and dispersed.

After about five minutes, the accused and other vendors re-organised themselves into three groups and became violent.

They viciously attacked the municipal officers using wooden sticks and sjamboks and left three of them seriously injured.

A police Hino lorry, registration number AAE 8352, had its quarter glass damaged.

Police managed to arrest the two of the assailants and others fled from the crime scene.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment