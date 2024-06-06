2024 Men’s COSAFA Cup Tournament Postponed

The Southern African championship is crucial for the development of teams, players and coaches, and we want to make sure they are able to derive maximum benefit from it.

The new dates will be in June or July of this year and will be based on the best possible exposure for all stakeholders to ensure a world-class competition that helps take football in the region forward.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Zimbabwe will take part in this year’s edition after FIFA lifted the ban it had imposed on ZIFA due to third-party interference.

Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera had already named a 23-man squad for the tournament which consists of a mixture of locally and foreign-based stars.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS

Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)

MIDFIELDERS

Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)

FORWARDS

Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment