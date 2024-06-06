2024 Men’s COSAFA Cup Tournament Postponed
The Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA Cup tournament.
In a statement, COSAFA said the competition, which was scheduled for 14-22 June in South Africa, will now happen at a later date in June or in July. COSAFA said:
After discussions with various stakeholders, we are exploring a new set of dates for the 2024 COSAFA Cup and will provide an update in due course.Feedback
The Southern African championship is crucial for the development of teams, players and coaches, and we want to make sure they are able to derive maximum benefit from it.
The new dates will be in June or July of this year and will be based on the best possible exposure for all stakeholders to ensure a world-class competition that helps take football in the region forward.
Zimbabwe will take part in this year’s edition after FIFA lifted the ban it had imposed on ZIFA due to third-party interference.
Interim Warriors coach Jairos Tapera had already named a 23-man squad for the tournament which consists of a mixture of locally and foreign-based stars.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Geoffrey Chitsumba (Manica Diamonds), Prince Tafiremutsa (Dynamos)
DEFENDERS
Shane Maroodza (Huddersfield), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Thubelihle Jubani (Manica Diamonds), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Tawanda Chisi (Manica Diamonds)
MIDFIELDERS
Daniel Msendami (Jwaneng Galaxy), Joel Phuthi (Sheffield Wednesday), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Mtokozisi Msebe (Simba Bhora), Tatenda Tavengwa (Venda Football Academy), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Meke (Green Fuel)
FORWARDS
Macauley Bonne (Cambridge United), Takunda Benhura (Ngezi Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel)
