Four People Killed As Tenda Bus Collides With Phils And Pats Bus, And A Haulage Truck

The Tenda bus was on the way to Mutare whilst a Phils and Pats bus was on the way to Harare.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Police officers are currently at the scene. The total number of passengers in the two buses is yet to be confirmed. More details will be released in due course.

