Four People Killed As Tenda Bus Collides With Phils And Pats Bus, And A Haulage Truck
Four people were killed in a road traffic accident involving two buses and a haulage truck which occurred along Harare-Mutare Road on Thursday afternoon.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said a Tenda bus collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred this afternoon at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura in which four people were killed when a Tenda bus collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus.Feedback
The Tenda bus was on the way to Mutare whilst a Phils and Pats bus was on the way to Harare.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
Police officers are currently at the scene. The total number of passengers in the two buses is yet to be confirmed. More details will be released in due course.
