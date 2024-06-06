How To Watch Zimbabwe Versus Lesotho 2026 World Cup Game

In South Africa, SABC Sports will show the match live. The channel is available on DTT Decoder (South Africa only) and Open View.

FIFA Plus will stream the match live but in selected regions.

Last week, ZIFA announced the gate charges for the match: the Rest of the Ground ticket costs R50 for adults and R30 for kids under the age of 12 years.

Zimbabwe is hosting Lesotho in South Africa because all local stadiums were deemed unfit to host international matches by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

After hosting Lesotho, the Warriors will remain in South Africa to play Bafana Bafana at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on 11 June.

