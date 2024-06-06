Mahere Reduces Damages Claim Against Gappah To US$50, 000

As reported by ZimLive, Gappah, who is representing herself, has since apologised to Mahere but the former Mt Pleasant MP insists the former was not sincere as she still has not acknowledged that the offending statements were false.

The hearing briefly adjourned after Gappah accused High Court judge Justice Jacob Mafusire of taking Mahere’s side.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

Gappah argued that her statements did not affect Mahere’s career negatively in any way as she has continued to thrive in both her political and legal careers.

However, Mahere said while she indeed has been successful in her career, because of what Gappah said, everyone still believes that “she cheats her way to the top.” She said:

It is the ‘how I rise’ that was affected. Everyone believes that I cheat my way to the top, that is irreparable harm. Of course, I am a lawyer, but because of the perceptions, I will be called an unscrupulous lawyer. An apology has been issued and some statements retracted, but the defendant still maintains that the statements are true.

Mahere told the court that the situation now looks like Gappah is using the court to further her mission to soil her reputation and that of her family. She argued:

This is a continuation of the pattern of defamation against myself, my father and my family that the defendant has embarked on. Even though she says she retracted the defamatory statements and apologised, she is insisting on them. She continues to make the attacks and insists those statements were true which shows that she is not sincere.

Gappah said her retraction and apology was widely circulated compared to the alleged defamatory statements against Mahere.

During proceedings, Gappah accused the judge of showing favour to Mahere, and at one point, the court was forced to adjourn to the chambers after she attacked the judge’s conduct. She said:

It looks like what is being tried is the truthfulness of my statements, so I would like to have clear instructions on why Mahere is allowed to make reference to statements about issues that I retracted and if I do so I get blocked.

Gappah is expected to file her written closing submissions on June 17, 2024, while Mahere will file her submissions by July 1.

Justice Mafusire adjourned the matter indefinitely.

Mahere is represented by Nokhuthula Moyo while Gappah is self-acting.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment