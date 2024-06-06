Man Accused Of Torturing Wife For Almost An Hour Before She Dies

17 minutes ago Thu, 06 Jun 2024 07:37:32 GMT

A man from Chihobvu Village under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly murdered his wife for infidelity.

Farai Michael Madotsa (41) is facing murder charges as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Allegations are that on 28 May 2024, Madotsa got home and retired to bed together with his wife Penelope Yeukai Nyabanga.

