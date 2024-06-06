Man Accused Of Torturing Wife For Almost An Hour Before She Dies
A man from Chihobvu Village under Chief Saunyama in Nyanga was arraigned before the Nyanga Magistrates’ Court after he allegedly murdered his wife for infidelity.
Farai Michael Madotsa (41) is facing murder charges as defined in section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.
Allegations are that on 28 May 2024, Madotsa got home and retired to bed together with his wife Penelope Yeukai Nyabanga.
It is further alleged that later that evening, Madotsa was alerted by a cellphone ringing outside their bedroom, prompting him to investigate. Said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA):
He saw an unknown male person who upon sight, ran away. This led the accused person to harbour suspicions of infidelity against his wife.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
When he confronted his wife, she denied the allegations and he slapped her thrice in the face. She confessed and showed him where she used to have sexual relations with her boyfriend.
She also led him to a broken-down motor vehicle where she showed him unused condoms. The accused person picked up a log and ordered her to lie on the ground facing down.
He assaulted her several times on the body and went on to pour water on her at intervals.
Madotsa allegedly assaulted his wife for an hour before he took her inside the bedroom and placed her on the cold floor where she eventually died.
He was remanded in custody.
More: Pindula News