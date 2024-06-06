More Disruptions For Harare Motorists As Govt Closes Major Road
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced the temporary closure of a major road in Harare to facilitate the construction of a dual carriageway.
In a statement, the Ministry said Sam Nujoma Extension (formerly Golden Stairs Road) will be closed from Nemakonde Way to Harare Drive, effective midnight on 7 June 2024, to June 30 2024.
Motorists approaching Harare Drive from Mazowe-Bindura Road have been advised to use detour routes.
The Chase Road, Twickenham Drive, Pendennis Road, and Upper East Road will not be affected by the works that will be done by Exodus & Company and Ncube Burrow. Reads the statement:
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development advises the motoring public that Sam Nujoma Extension (formerly Golden Stairs Road) will be closed from Nemakonde Way to Harare Drive, effective 7 June 2024, at 0000hrs until June 30 2024.
This closure is to facilitate the construction of a dual carriageway by Exodus & Company and Ncube Burrow, the contractors for the Harare-Mvurwi-Guruve-Kanyemba Road project.
During this period, motorists approaching Harare Drive from Mazowe-Bindura Road are urged to use the following detour routes:
- Harare Drive – Alpes Road – Churchill Avenue – E.D. Mnangagwa Road – Robert Mugabe Road
- Harare Drive – Alpes Road – Churchill Avenue – Sam Nujoma Street – East Road – Cork Road – Leopold Takawira Street
Traffic originating from the CBD destined for Mazowe should use the following detour routes:
- Samora Machel Avenue – E.D. Mnangagwa Road – Churchill Avenue – College/Alpes Road Harare Drive
- Leopold Takawira Street – Cork Road – East Road Sam Nujoma Street – Churchill Avenue – College/Alpes Road – Harare Drive.
The following roads will remain open for localised traffic:
- The Chase Road
- Twickenham Drive
- Pendennis Road
- Upper East Road.
