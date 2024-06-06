More Disruptions For Harare Motorists As Govt Closes Major Road

5 minutes ago Thu, 06 Jun 2024 12:05:40 GMT

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has announced the temporary closure of a major road in Harare to facilitate the construction of a dual carriageway.

In a statement, the Ministry said Sam Nujoma Extension (formerly Golden Stairs Road) will be closed from Nemakonde Way to Harare Drive, effective midnight on 7 June 2024, to June 30 2024.

Motorists approaching Harare Drive from Mazowe-Bindura Road have been advised to use detour routes.

Feedback