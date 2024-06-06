"Prophet" Rapes Harare Woman (26) During Private Consultation

15 minutes ago Thu, 06 Jun 2024 12:50:25 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned the public, particularly women, against seeking spiritual healing from self-styled prophets or traditional healers in secluded locations.

The warning comes after a reported case of sexual assault involving a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly abused by a self-styled prophet during a spiritual healing session at a shrine in Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare.

In a statement, Police said the woman was attacked sometime in the first week of May 2024. Police said:

Feedback