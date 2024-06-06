"Prophet" Rapes Harare Woman (26) During Private Consultation
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned the public, particularly women, against seeking spiritual healing from self-styled prophets or traditional healers in secluded locations.
The warning comes after a reported case of sexual assault involving a 26-year-old woman who was allegedly abused by a self-styled prophet during a spiritual healing session at a shrine in Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare.
In a statement, Police said the woman was attacked sometime in the first week of May 2024. Police said:
The ZRP warns members of the public, especially women, against consulting self-styled prophets or traditional healers at secluded places for spiritual healing.
This follows a case of rape in which a woman (26) was sexually abused by a self-styled prophet whilst allegedly receiving spiritual healing at a shrine in Dzivarasekwa 3 on an unknown date during the first week of May 2024.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
These self-styled prophets often exploit vulnerable individuals by promising miraculous solutions to their problems.
As such, women should be wary of prophets who conduct rituals or healing sessions in secluded places, away from public scrutiny.
Prophets who manipulate followers by using fear, such as threatening divine punishment or curses, are most likely false prophets
More: Pindula News