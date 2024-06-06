Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Break Cut Short
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), which is currently on a break, will resume sooner than scheduled following the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament.
On 28 May, PSL Communications and Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare announced that the toplight league will take a break from 01 June and resume on 22 June 2024.
However, following the postponement of the COSAFA tournament, premiership matches will resume on 15 June.
In a statement issued this Thursday, 06 June, Bare said an updated fixture schedule will be circulated soon. Said Bare:
This serves to advise that following the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches will now resume on Saturday 15 June 2024.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
An updated fixture schedule will be circulated soon.
The Council of Southern African Football Association ( COSAFA) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2024 men’s tournament which was scheduled for June 14-22. It said:
The new dates will be in June or July of this year and will be based on the best possible exposure for all stakeholders to ensure a world-class competition that helps take football in the region forward.
More: Pindula News