Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Break Cut Short

4 minutes ago Thu, 06 Jun 2024 12:20:20 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), which is currently on a break, will resume sooner than scheduled following the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament.

On 28 May, PSL Communications and Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare announced that the toplight league will take a break from 01 June and resume on 22 June 2024.

However, following the postponement of the COSAFA tournament, premiership matches will resume on 15 June.

