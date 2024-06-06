Ziyambi, CSOs Meet Over PVO Amendment Bill

Addressing the meeting, Ziyambi said the Bill was crafted to, among other things, deal with organisations that register as trusts to circumvent scrutiny that comes through registering as a PVO. He said (via The Herald):

We are Government and we need to secure public funds, if you go out there and raise funds, you must not abuse that and we put it (the requirement to register as a PVO) in there to regulate that.

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news We have somebody who is running away from being accountable under the PVO Act and goes to register a trust and we are saying if you want to do this activity (charitable work), you satisfy the requirement of being under the PVO Act. Why do you then want to register as a trust? We have noticed a proliferation of people who register trusts as a form of business to say, I register a trust and call it Ziyambi Trust, and go begging for money and there is no accountability for that money, and we said those people must register as PVOs

Ziyambi, however, agreed with the recommendation from the CSOs that there was a need to provide a transitional period, possibly up to 12 months, for organisations doing charitable work to register as PVOs if they had been previously registered as trusts.

He also accepted the recommendation that the registrar of CSOs be given a timeline to respond to applications for registration and that a clear mechanism for appeals is laid out, if the Registrar does not respond to the application within set timelines.

Speaking to The Herald after the meeting, Ziyambi stated that the regulation of CSOs was not unique to Zimbabwe. He said:

The majority of countries have an Act that deals with the regulation of the NGO sector, we are not the only ones. We do it also to protect those individuals who donate to those charitable organisations. It is something that is done globally, in most jurisdictions. I am absolutely happy with the deliberations we had today (yesterday), it was robust and we managed to learn a few things and we are going to amend the Bill in its current structure because we have noticed that there are issues that were not consistent, but I believe that the interaction allowed the NGO sector to appreciate where the Government is coming from. I believe that now when they go back, they will understand that the Bill is not about punishing the NGO sector, but just a regulatory framework to do their work freely and without any hindrances.

A representative of CSOs, Blessing Nyamaropa, said as CSOs, their wish is to have a conducive environment to work and complement the Government’s efforts in all facets of life, be it development, governance issues, humanitarian, human rights and all other sectors.

