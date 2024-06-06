Ziyambi Walks Out On Mutsvangwa As Factionalism Rocks ZANU PF
ZANU PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi reportedly walked out on his counterpart Christopher Mutsvangwa during the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting at the Chinhoyi University of Technology gym hall on Monday.
According to NewsDay, ZANU PF Politburo members in Mashonaland West Province are divided over a restructuring exercise that is underway.
Ziyambi reportedly left the meeting abruptly after Mutsvangwa reneged on the central committee and politburo members’ agreement during a briefing not to interfere with co-options conducted by the provincial committees. Said a source:
It was a battle of politburo members over what has been done in terms of co-options done at provincial and district levels.
They seemed to disagree as Ziyambi walked out when Mutsvangwa was speaking in a sign of serious divisions within the higher ranks.
A ZANU PF youth member from Chegutu, who did not want to be identified for fear of victimisation, told NewsDay that Mutsvangwa was booed by the youth after he interjected provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka telling her to sit down. Said the youth member:
We are not happy with the way some politburo members belittled the provincial chairperson in PCC meetings.
When contacted for comment, Mliswa-Chikoka denied that Ziyambi walked out of the meeting but had excused himself as he was going for a hospital visit.
Mutsvangwa is reportedly supported by Politburo members Douglas Mombeshora and Webster Shamu, as well as Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Marian Chombo, while Mliswa-Chikoka is aligned with Ziyambi’s camp.
More: Pindula News