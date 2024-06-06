Ziyambi Walks Out On Mutsvangwa As Factionalism Rocks ZANU PF

5 minutes ago Thu, 06 Jun 2024 11:47:22 GMT

ZANU PF Politburo member Ziyambi Ziyambi reportedly walked out on his counterpart Christopher Mutsvangwa during the provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting at the Chinhoyi University of Technology gym hall on Monday.

According to NewsDay, ZANU PF Politburo members in Mashonaland West Province are divided over a restructuring exercise that is underway.

Ziyambi reportedly left the meeting abruptly after Mutsvangwa reneged on the central committee and politburo members’ agreement during a briefing not to interfere with co-options conducted by the provincial committees. Said a source:

Feedback