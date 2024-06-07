4 People Killed, 7 Injured In Ford Ranger, Honda Fit Head-on Collision
Four people died on the spot when a Ford Ranger vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the ZRP said that seven people were injured in the accident and were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where they were admitted. Police said:
The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on 04/06/24 in which a Ford Ranger Black Double Cab registration number AFK 8349 with three passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision with a Black Honda Fit registration number AFE 8211 which had six passengers on board. Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured. The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.Feedback
In another tragic development, four people were killed while several others were injured on Thursday when a Tenda bus collided with a haulage truck and a Phils and Pats bus at the 32-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road near Mutangadura.
Police said the bodies of the victims were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
Pindula is best experienced in the Android App
Download here ⬇️:
play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals