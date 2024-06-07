4 People Killed, 7 Injured In Ford Ranger, Honda Fit Head-on Collision

4 minutes ago Fri, 07 Jun 2024 05:30:35 GMT

Four people died on the spot when a Ford Ranger vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the ZRP said that seven people were injured in the accident and were ferried to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital where they were admitted. Police said: