CIO Operative And Self-Styled Prophet Faces Rape Allegation

The accused allegedly told the complainant to return at around 6 PM with a clay pot, rice, a white cloth and clay soil.

When the complainant returned to the shrine at the appointed time, the accused reportedly dismissed other women who were at the shrine.

He allegedly prepared an anointing syrup and applied it on the complainant.

After the cleansing act, Goromondo offered to escort the complainant home and she agreed.

However, along the way, Goromondo allegedly stopped his vehicle and demanded sex from the complainant who refused.

The accused is said to have produced an identity card showing that he was a CIO officer before raping her.

After the dastardly act, Goromondo allegedly threatened the complainant not to reveal the matter to anyone and told her to return to his shrine for more prayers the following day.

The complainant informed her grandmother about the sexual assault, who escorted her to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest.

Lancelot Mutsokoti prosecuted.

More: Pindula News

