Fake Policeman Arrested After Extorting US$1,500 From Robbery Suspect’s Wife
A bogus policeman was arrested in Chegutu after he solicited US$1 500 from a woman whose husband had been remanded in custody for a case of robbery.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that Anesu Tauya Maponga claimed he was a law enforcement agent and assured the complainant that he could facilitate her husband’s release by paying prosecutors, magistrates and court officials. Said Commissioner:
The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Anesu Tauya Maponga in connection with a case of fraud which occurred in Chegutu between April 2024 and June 2024.Feedback
Sometime in April 2024, the suspect purported to be a policeman and approached the unsuspecting victim whose husband had been remanded in custody for a case of robbery.
The suspect charged US$1 500.00 so that he could facilitate the release of the victim’s husband from remand prison by paying prosecutors, magistrates and court officials.
The suspect demanded a down payment of US$700.00 which he alleged he was going to give to his friend who is a Magistrate to commence the release process. Resultantly, the victim was duped of US$470.00.
On 03rd June 2024, detectives from CID Police Internal Investigations acted on the received information and arrested Anesu Tauya Maponga in Chegutu Central Business District following a trap in which the suspect received US$50.00.
Comm. Nyathi appealed to members of the public to exercise due diligence when approached by individuals purporting to be members of the security services or court officials.
He urged the public to report suspicious individuals on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.
