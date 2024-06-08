Fake Policeman Arrested After Extorting US$1,500 From Robbery Suspect’s Wife

Sometime in April 2024, the suspect purported to be a policeman and approached the unsuspecting victim whose husband had been remanded in custody for a case of robbery.

The suspect charged US$1 500.00 so that he could facilitate the release of the victim’s husband from remand prison by paying prosecutors, magistrates and court officials.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The suspect demanded a down payment of US$700.00 which he alleged he was going to give to his friend who is a Magistrate to commence the release process. Resultantly, the victim was duped of US$470.00.

On 03rd June 2024, detectives from CID Police Internal Investigations acted on the received information and arrested Anesu Tauya Maponga in Chegutu Central Business District following a trap in which the suspect received US$50.00.

Comm. Nyathi appealed to members of the public to exercise due diligence when approached by individuals purporting to be members of the security services or court officials.

He urged the public to report suspicious individuals on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment