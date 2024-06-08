Met Department Forecasts Chilly Weather, Cold Spell Expected To Linger Until Midweek

South-easterly winds will extend the cold and cloudy conditions to Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan, along with southern Midlands and Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East by Sunday.

According to the MSD, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, and Manicaland provinces were expected to experience cloudy, windy, and cold conditions for most of today, with a chance of light rain and drizzle in some areas.

In a notice on Friday, the Met Department said that a significant rise in wind pressure was expected over the southeast coast of Southern Africa.

This was expected to drive a cold and moist south-easterly airflow into Zimbabwe. It said:

Before the clouds set in, anticipate a cold and relatively dry southerly airflow on Friday with moderate ground frost and early morning temperatures below 3 deg Celsius in frost-prone areas such as Matopos, Gweru, Lupane, Masvingo, Marondera and Nyanga.

The MSD said from this Saturday, the weather should become cloudy, windy and cold over Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland Provinces for much of the day with light rain and drizzle in some places. It said:

These conditions should extend into Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North and Midlands, as well as both Harare and Mashonaland East Provinces on Sunday and only become slightly warmer on Wednesday as the clouds break.

The MSD warned members of the public that chances of getting a cough, influenza or a cold increase during this transition period towards winter, hence people should dress warmly and ensure that vulnerable members of society are kept warm both early morning and late evening.

More: Pindula News

