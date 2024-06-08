PSL 2024 Matchday 15 Fixtures And Venues
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) break was shortened due to the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament.
Originally scheduled to resume on 22 June 2024, the PSL matches will now recommence a week earlier, on 15 June.
The opening match features defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars facing Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.
Simba Bhora will host PSL debutants Arenel Movers, while log leaders Manica Diamonds travel to Yadah.
Below is the full fixture list:
Saturday, 15 June 2024
Yadah vs Manica Diamonds (Heart Stadium)
Bulawayo Chiefs vs FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)
Simba Bhora vs Arenel Movers (Wadzanai Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Chicken Inn (Baobab Stadium)
Sunday, 16 June 2024
Hwange vs Green Fuel (Colliery Stadium)
Highlanders vs Bikita Minerals (Barfourfields Stadium)
Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (Rufaro Stadium)
TelOne vs CAPS United (Bata Stadium)
Chegutu Pirates vs Herentals College (Baobab Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
