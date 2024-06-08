PSL 2024 Matchday 15 Fixtures And Venues

7 minutes ago Sat, 08 Jun 2024 12:09:16 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) break was shortened due to the postponement of the 2024 COSAFA tournament.

Originally scheduled to resume on 22 June 2024, the PSL matches will now recommence a week earlier, on 15 June.

The opening match features defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars facing Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

