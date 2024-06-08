Zimbabwean Teachers Required To Learn Three Local Languages

We aim to have the expertise in all the languages. If you get there, you will have people speaking Chewa, isiNdebele, Shona et cetera. At the United College of Education in Bulawayo, you will also see that we have introduced special language programmes, including Mutare Teachers’ College. Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Matabeleland North Senator Rebecca Fanuel said the deployment of non-Tonga speaking teachers to Binga has resulted in poor pass rates, particularly in primary school. She said:

The President said no one should be left behind, but I have realised that in our district, Binga, we are still lagging. Learners in primary schools are not doing well as teachers being employed in Binga cannot speak or write Tonga, although we are grateful that a few have been employed. Why is the employment of teachers in Binga only for people from other provinces who do not speak our local language? What is the Government doing to employ teachers who are from Binga?

In response, Murwira said:

This policy of having teachers that can speak the language of the child is alive and we are implementing it to the extent that one of the issues that we have done in terms of teachers’ colleges in that in 2019, we started Hwange Teachers’ College where we recruited 150 students from Hwange who speak Nambya and some who speak Tonga. So, the policy there is very clear. In terms of the speed of movement, this is what we always need to improve every day because we cannot say we are 100 per cent correct, but the direction is correct and we will be moving in that direction and continue to move in that direction.

