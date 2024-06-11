South Africa: IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa Tipped To Be Second Deputy President In GNU

The National Assembly Speaker’s position, which the DA could likely take on, is also being debated in the talks.

Having two deputy presidents would not be unprecedented in South Africa. In 1994, former president FW de Klerk served as deputy president alongside Thabo Mbeki during Nelson Mandela’s tenure.

The first sitting of Parliament and provincial legislatures would take place on Friday, 14 June.

The inauguration is expected to take place on 19 June.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is expected to convene the first sitting. After the members of the National Assembly have been sworn in, or after the prescribed affirmation has been administered, Zondo will preside over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

According to News24, once the Speaker has been elected, he or she will then preside over the election of the deputy speaker. Thereafter, Zondo will take over the election of the president.

A senior ANC member, close to the negotiations, said the party was working to be “as accommodating as possible” of other parties.

He said that, although modalities of the GNU were being discussed behind closed doors, no names had been discussed.

Approached for comment by News24 on Monday, Hlabisa said he could not talk because he was in an NEC meeting.

IFP secretary-general Siphosethu Ngcobo referred News24 to national spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe, whose phone went to voicemail.

Meanwhile, the DA’s Federal Council also met on Monday, in what insiders report was a tense meeting.

A source said the party would have a weakened role in Parliament if they entered a coalition or GNU with the ANC.

DA leader John Steenhuisen put up a strong argument for participation in government, and the meeting had to be extended due to logistics and travel arrangements, continuing on Tuesday.

News24 understands that reducing the number of Cabinet ministers could balance the scales, which favours the ANC. Said a source:

The plan is that even if the DA is not in agreement with something, they, along with the smaller parties, might have a majority, even though the MK Party and EFF are not part of the deal because they [the ANC] will have 210, without the DA, MK Party and EFF, which still gives them the numbers.

