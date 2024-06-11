Zvimba Woman Faces Attempted Murder Charges For Poisoning Schoolchildren

On Sunday, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said eight learners fell sick on Friday after eating rice and soup at the school.

Comm Nyathi said the learners allegedly started vomiting while complaining of stomach pains after they had consumed rice and soup which had been packed in a lunch box.

They were ferried to Murombedzi Rural Hospital for treatment. He added:

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that a fellow school pupil brought the lunch box which contained home-prepared food after being given two lunch boxes by her parent. The parent gave her instructions on how to share the food.

Some people say parents should teach their children not to eat everywhere, and authorities should investigate possible bullying at the school, which may have led the parent to take drastic action.

