Community Service For Man (21) Who "Raped" 14-year-old Girl

He dragged her to a nearby bush where he raped her once before walking away. The complainant resumed her journey back home.

On the 6th of May 2024, the complainant’s mother who had come back from Harare observed a noticeable limp in her gait and made inquiries.

Pindula is best experienced in the Android App

Download here ⬇️:

play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.zw.pindula.news

The complainant revealed that she was raped by the accused person. The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.

However, the Court ruled that a romantic relationship existed between the complainant and the accused person.

Subsequently, the accused person was convicted of “having sexual intercourse with a young person” as defined in terms Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which 6 months were suspended. The remaining 12 months were suspended on the condition he performs 420 hours of community service.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment