Mnangagwa Appoints 10 High Court Judges, Deputy Judge President

5 minutes ago Wed, 12 Jun 2024 15:04:02 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed 10 High Court judges and one for the Administrative Court.

The new judges were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission following the public interviews of 39 candidates conducted by the Commission last month.

The JSC secretary, Walter Chikwana confirmed the appointment of the judges to The Herald, saying the swearing-in ceremony of the 11 will be held next week.

