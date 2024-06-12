Mnangagwa Appoints 10 High Court Judges, Deputy Judge President
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed 10 High Court judges and one for the Administrative Court.
The new judges were recommended by the Judicial Service Commission following the public interviews of 39 candidates conducted by the Commission last month.
The JSC secretary, Walter Chikwana confirmed the appointment of the judges to The Herald, saying the swearing-in ceremony of the 11 will be held next week.
The 10 new members of the High Court bench are Mrs Faith Mushure, Mr Ngoni Nduna, Mr Regis Demure, Ms Philipa Phillips, Mr Gibson Mandaza, Mr Joel Mambara, Mr Naison Chivhayo, Mrs Vvian Ndlovu, Mr Sijabuliso Siziba and Mr Mpokiseng Dube.
Mr Maxwell Kaitano is now the new Administrative Court Judge.
High Court Judge Justice Garainesu Mawadze has been appointed as the Deputy Judge President. Justice Mary Dube is the Judge President.
The judges will be sworn in on Monday by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.
